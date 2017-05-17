Will accomplished Brockton student be...

Will accomplished Brockton student be deported to Haiti?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

He has spent the past seven years learning English, is one test away from his high school diploma, and on May 12 was honored by the Massachusetts Coalition for Adult Education as their 2017 Outstanding Student of the Year. “If I go back to my country without my high school diploma, I can't do anything,” he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr 27 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC