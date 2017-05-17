Will accomplished Brockton student be deported to Haiti?
He has spent the past seven years learning English, is one test away from his high school diploma, and on May 12 was honored by the Massachusetts Coalition for Adult Education as their 2017 Outstanding Student of the Year. “If I go back to my country without my high school diploma, I can't do anything,” he said.
