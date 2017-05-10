The Latest: Haitian immigrants questi...

The Latest: Haitian immigrants question crime data inquiry

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this April 25, 2017 photo, Ivica Fremon waits for transportation in Miami. Fremon has been in the U.S. since the 2010 earthquake that devastated Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr 27 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC