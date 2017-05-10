The Latest: Haitian immigrants question crime data inquiry
In this April 25, 2017 photo, Ivica Fremon waits for transportation in Miami. Fremon has been in the U.S. since the 2010 earthquake that devastated Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr 27
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC