Symbi Roots, the World's only All Female Rara Band, Play Little Haiti Book Festival
Until recently, it was always played by men. All that changed when Dieuvella Etienne decided to go against tradition and form the group that is now called Symbi Roots, the all-female rara troupe that has taken up residency in South Florida over the past couple months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr 27
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC