Symbi Roots, the World's only All Female Rara Band

Symbi Roots, the World's only All Female Rara Band, Play Little Haiti Book Festival

Until recently, it was always played by men. All that changed when Dieuvella Etienne decided to go against tradition and form the group that is now called Symbi Roots, the all-female rara troupe that has taken up residency in South Florida over the past couple months.

