South Florida's 14 Essential Haitian Restaurants
Haitian cuisine offers a unique roster of dishes resulting from the exchange of European, African, American, and Middle Eastern ingredients and techniques. The aromas of thyme, garlic, cloves, star anise, pungent djon djon mushrooms, dried shrimp, piman bouk peppers, almond extract, and ginger waft from Haitian kitchens infusing dishes with their essences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr 27
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC