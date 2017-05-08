SIUE School of Pharmacy establishes p...

SIUE School of Pharmacy establishes public health experiential rotation in Haiti

Submerging one's self into another culture and providing medical and pharmacy care in an environment with few resources is a life changing opportunity for student learners, and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy is adding another such opportunity to its international learning experiences. The SOP has established a public health experiential rotation in Haiti that will begin Spring 2018.

