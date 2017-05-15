Pitt Student-Athletes Share Experiences from Haiti TripSixteen...

PITTSBURGH Earlier this month, sixteen student-athletes from six sports at the University of Pittsburgh traveled to Haiti for a mission trip organized by the school's Coalition of Christian Outreach from April 30 to May 6. Led by campus minister Mark Steffey and his colleague, Kelly Cooke , the group journeyed to Cap Haitien, a city of about 200,000 on the north coast of the country. More than 100 student-athletes from Pitt have taken part in the journey with CCO over the past six consecutive years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pitt Panthers.