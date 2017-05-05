Having so little, giving so muchLocal...

Having so little, giving so muchLocal family reflects on mission trip to Haiti Today at

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Are you one of the busy people caught in the rat-race of life who says, "I can't get away, work is going to snowball?" It's not easy to decide to go on a mission to Haiti with your wife when you have small children. Yet Josh Snyder and his wife found loving caretakers for their children so they could join the group of 13 volunteers from The Chapel's north campus for a week of service in Haiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr 27 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC