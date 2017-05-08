Haitians deserve America's help

Haitians deserve America's help

Thursday May 4 Read more: Washington Times

The Congressional Black Caucus wants you to know something - and, interestingly enough, it has little to do with the political alignment of members voting against the House replacement of Obamacare on Thursday. The CBC wants you to know that it is directly appealing to the Trump administration to "show compassion" to the tens of thousands of Haitians in the U.S. who risk being deported if their Temporary Protected Status is not extended.

Chicago, IL

