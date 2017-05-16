Haitian Group RAM to Tour U.S. with 2...

Haitian Group RAM to Tour U.S. with 2 Shows at Compas Haitian Festival

RAM is a mizik rasin group , based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The band derives its name from the initials of its founder, songwriter, and lead male vocalist, Richard A. Morse.

