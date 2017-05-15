Haitian airline to start Guyana flights
By Ray Chickrie Caribbean News Now contributor PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- Sunrise Airways, a local airline based in Haiti, plans to commence flights between Port-au- Prince and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana this summer after some setbacks. Sunrise Airways had originally planned to launch flights to Guyana on March 29. There is no direct airlink between Guyana and Haiti.
