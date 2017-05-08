Haiti sees decrease in suspected cholera cases
The Pan American Health Organisation says the number of suspected cholera cases reported in this French-speaking Caribbean country, up to April 8, 2017, has decreased when compared to the same periods in 2015 and 2016.In its latest report, PAHO says to date 4,871 suspected cholera cases have been reported in Haiti, including 69 deaths. This represents a 60 and 61 per cent decrease compared to the 12,373 and 12,226 suspected cholera cases reported during the same period in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr 27
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC