Five dead, 19 missing after Haiti rains, flooding

Nineteen fishermen were missing from two towns in the coastal Grande-Anse region of southern Haiti, it said, adding that in the same region 322 people were staying in shelters and 20 people sought shelter in the Nord-Ouest department. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Five people were killed and 9 missing on Thursday after torrential rains and flooding hit Haiti, its Department of Civil Protection said.

