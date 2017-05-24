Ex-Haiti President's Autopsy Shows Leader Died of Heart Disease

The eagerly anticipated results of an autopsy of former Haitian President Rene Preval showed the leader died last month after a heart irregularity cut off his ability to breathe, officials said on Wednesday. The 74-year-old Preval, who was the first president in Haitian history to win a democratic election, serve a full term and peacefully hand power to a successor, died unexpectedly on March 3 after falling unconscious at his home.

