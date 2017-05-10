Evangelical Christianity and the struggle for the Spiritual Soul of...
It was unthinkable for the Christians at the time to accept the view that any other religion could be successful enough to overwhelm a Christian-based state. As a result, the Christians have continuously mounted religious campaigns to get rid of the African religion in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nigeriaworld.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr 27
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC