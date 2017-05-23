Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor arrive to Haiti
Beauties with big hearts! Christie Brinkley, 63, looks youthful as she takes teen daughter Sailor to Haiti for charity trip The 63-year-old model and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, are in Cap Haitien, Haiti to help Smile Train, an organization that helps kids with cleft palates in developing countries.
