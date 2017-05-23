Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor...

Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor arrive to Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Beauties with big hearts! Christie Brinkley, 63, looks youthful as she takes teen daughter Sailor to Haiti for charity trip The 63-year-old model and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, are in Cap Haitien, Haiti to help Smile Train, an organization that helps kids with cleft palates in developing countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr 27 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC