58,000 Haitians facing deportation get US extension

More than 58,000 Haitians who stayed in the United States with a special protected status since a catastrophic 2010 earthquake will be allowed to stay another six months, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday.The Haitians were facing orders to return home from July 23 if the department did not renew their so-called Temporary Protected Status, granted after a magnitude 7 earthquake destroyed much of the capital Port-au-Prince on January 12, 2010. Activists had been hoping for a longer extension - as much as 18 months - and warned that six months is not long enough for destitute Haiti to prepare for an influx of more than 50,000 people.

