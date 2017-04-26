'You Live Under Fear': 50,000 Haitian People at Risk of Deportation Under Trump
Elected officials and community leaders held a rally at New York City Hall this week asking President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. for 50,000 Haitian people living in the U.S. After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, President Obama granted temporary relief status to undocumented Haitians who had arrived in the U.S. before 2011.
