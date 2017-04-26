'You Live Under Fear': 50,000 Haitian...

'You Live Under Fear': 50,000 Haitian People at Risk of Deportation Under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Common Dreams

Elected officials and community leaders held a rally at New York City Hall this week asking President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. for 50,000 Haitian people living in the U.S. After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, President Obama granted temporary relief status to undocumented Haitians who had arrived in the U.S. before 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr 27 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,119 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC