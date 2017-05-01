Will the US try to send 50,000 people...

Will the US try to send 50,000 people back to Haiti?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Al Jazeera

Brooklyn, New York - When Jean, a 28-year-old Haitian living in Florida, first came to the US , he was afraid to live in a high-rise building. "I had just finished rehearsal, singing and dancing, because I'm an opera singer, and then it happened," said Jean, who did not want to disclose his last name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr 27 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC