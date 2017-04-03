Why Syracuse church is footing tuition bill for aspiring doctor in Haiti

St. Lucy's Church on the city's Near West Side is picking up the tuition bill for a poor aspiring doctor in Haiti who dropped out of medical school after running out of money. Dr. David Lehmann, an Upstate Medical University physician and St. Lucy's parishioner, is wiring this week some of the $6,576 donated by fellow parishioners to Universite Lumiere in Port-au-Prince so Jameson Laurent can resume his medical education.

