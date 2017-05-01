Utah Symphony players orchestrate mus...

Utah Symphony players orchestrate musical mission to Haiti

Almost a year after playing New York's fabled Carnegie Hall, several members of the Utah Symphony performed at a venue their music director, Thierry Fischer, deemed equally important to the orchestra's mission: the Dessaix-Baptiste Music School in Jacmel, Haiti. Fischer and the 16 players spent their spring break, March 26-April 2, in Jacmel as mentors to 113 music students and teachers, creating the first-ever Haitian National Orchestral Institute.

