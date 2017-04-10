UN votes to end to Haiti peacekeeping...

UN votes to end to Haiti peacekeeping mission in mid-October

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Gazette

The Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to end the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti in mid-October after more than 20 years, sending a strong signal that the international community believes the impoverished Caribbean nation is stabilizing after successful elections. But the peacekeepers will also leave under a cloud.

