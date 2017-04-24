UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti pack...

UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti packs up for withdrawal

Thursday Apr 20

The head of the United Nations peace-keeping mission to Haiti said on Thursday that the essential bases had been established in order to reinforce local state institutions, as the so-called Blue Helmets prepare to pull out of the Caribbean country ending a 13-year mission. Sandra Honore paid tribute to UN soldiers from throughout the world at Cap-Haitien, saying that the mission, together with the national police, had led to the delivery of organized, free elections in 2016 and 2017, and that it had managed to consolidate the country's stabilization.

Chicago, IL

