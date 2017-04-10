U.N. Security Council supports replacing Haiti peacekeepers with smaller mission

The United Nations' Security Council is welcoming a call by Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres to move to a new type of U.N. presence in Haiti by withdrawing peacekeepers after nearly 13 years and scaling back its $346-million-a-year stabilization mission to focus more on police, human rights and justice. "Haiti is turning the corner after several months of uncertainty and deferrals of electoral timelines," France's Deputy Permanent Representative Alexis Lamek said, voicing a point of view shared by most member states who met Tuesday in New York to discuss Guterres' recommendations.

