Two Killed As Heavy Rains Batter Haiti's South

At least two people were killed and several houses destroyed as heavy rains associated with two surface troughs battered the south of this Caribbean Community country for the past three days. The Directorate of Civil Protection said the rains, which also affected southwest Cuba and Jamaica, caused widespread flooding and the collapse of several bridges and caused damage to the agricultural and livestock sectors.

