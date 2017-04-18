Sex abuse scandal mars UN's exit from Haiti
Janila Jean, then 18, carries her daughter as she walks to her friend's house before an interview in Jacmel, Haiti in 2016. Jean said she was a 16-year-old virgin when a UN peacekeeper from Brazil lured her to the UN compound two years earlier with a smear of peanut butter on bread, then raped her at gunpoint and left her pregnant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC