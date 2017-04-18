Sex abuse scandal mars UN's exit from Haiti

Janila Jean, then 18, carries her daughter as she walks to her friend's house before an interview in Jacmel, Haiti in 2016. Jean said she was a 16-year-old virgin when a UN peacekeeper from Brazil lured her to the UN compound two years earlier with a smear of peanut butter on bread, then raped her at gunpoint and left her pregnant.

