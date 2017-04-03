Scores of Haitians Huddle in Caves 6 Months After Hurricane
When rain clouds darken the skies over Jeremie, the government seat in Haiti's southwestern peninsula, Roland Despeines retreats to a mountain cave. There, he and scores of other Haitians have taken shelter from storms ever since October 4, when deadly Hurricane Matthew tore up their homes and upended their lives.
