Scores of Haitians Huddle in Caves 6 Months After Hurricane

When rain clouds darken the skies over Jeremie, the government seat in Haiti's southwestern peninsula, Roland Despeines retreats to a mountain cave. There, he and scores of other Haitians have taken shelter from storms ever since October 4, when deadly Hurricane Matthew tore up their homes and upended their lives.

Chicago, IL

