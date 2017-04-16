PHOTOS: Easter Around the World 2017

Denver Post

A newly baptized Chinese Catholic worshipper prays during a special ceremony at a mass on Holy Saturday during Easter celebrations at the government sanctioned West Beijing Catholic Church on April 15, 2017 in Beijing, China. China, an officially atheist country, places a number of restrictions on Christians, allowing legal practice of the faith only at state-approved churches.

Chicago, IL

