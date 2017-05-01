Peacekeepers As Predators: The UN's Sex Abuse Crisis

In this Aug. 11, 2016 photo, Lovely Harasme 26, sits in front of her mother's house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She says she was one of several women who worked as prostitutes for Sri Lankan peacekeepers with the U.N. Photos: AP/Wide World photos PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti- In the ruins of a tropical hideaway where jetsetters once sipped rum under the Caribbean sun, the abandoned children tried to make a life for themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Final Call.