Haiti to rebuild National Palace smashed in 2010 earthquake

PRINCE, Haiti -- A new National Palace will be built over the next several years to resemble the iconic 90-year-old structure smashed during Haiti's cataclysmic 2010 earthquake, authorities announced Wednesday. President Jovenel Moise, who took office in February, launched a palace reconstruction commission that includes Haitian architects and historians.

