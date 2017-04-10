Haiti: Recent political advances have...

Haiti: Recent political advances have set stage to address pressing challenges, says UN Envoy

Head of the UN Mission in Haiti Sandra Honore visits voting stations in Port au Prince, during the country's 29 January 2017 elections. Photo; UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi 11 April 2017 – Highlighting improvements in Haiti's political situation, including the recent elections and opportunities to address longstanding disputes, the senior United Nations official in the island nation has urged the international community to continue its partnership with Haiti and its people to help consolidate the gains achieved.

