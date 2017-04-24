Haiti PM's motorcade hits 2, killing 1, near flooded zone28 min ago

Haiti PM's motorcade hits 2, killing ...

A motorcade carrying Haiti's prime minister struck two teenage boys, killing one, as officials drove into the country's third largest city today to see flood damage left by heavy rains. Serge Daniel, a government delegate who was traveling in Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant's motorcade, said one of the vehicles accidentally struck two adolescents who darted into the road on a motorbike.

Chicago, IL

