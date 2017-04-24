Haiti leader pleads guilty to money l...

Haiti leader pleads guilty to money laundering in drug case

A former Haitian coup leader and recently elected senator in that country pleaded guilty Monday to a U.S. drug money-laundering charge under a deal that should allow him to avoid a potential sentence of life in prison for cocaine trafficking. Under the plea deal, the recommended prison sentence for Guy Philippe is nine years and the drug trafficking charge would be dropped.

