Haiti Leader Expected to Plead Guilty in US Drug Case

Supporters of elected Senator Guy Philippe, who was arrested and sent to the US last week, protest in front of the Haitian Parliament in Port-au-Prince, on January 9, 2017, where today the installation ceremony of Senators and Deputies will be held. Haitian Parliament will hold their National Assembly today, after CEP confirmed last week that Jovenel Moise is the new elected President of Haiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.