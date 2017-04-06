Grieving Haitians go into lifetime of debt to fund funerals
In this March 29, 2017 photo, the remains of an exhumed corpse leans against its grave before being taking away to a mass grave in the national cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Many bereaved Haitians go into a lifetime of debt to send off deceased relatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar 12
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC