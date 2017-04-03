Families check out the gadgets at Mak...

Families check out the gadgets at Maker Faire Miami

In the hours after Haiti's catastrophic 2010 earthquake, then-President Rene Preval began to grasp the magnitude of the disaster. Scores of artisans, engineers, entrepreneurs and do-it-yourselfers of all stripes delighted future makers of all ages with flying drones, self-driving cars, robots and the latest in virtual reality and gaming technologies at the Maker Faire Miami at Miami Dade College on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

