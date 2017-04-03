Families check out the gadgets at Maker Faire Miami
In the hours after Haiti's catastrophic 2010 earthquake, then-President Rene Preval began to grasp the magnitude of the disaster. Scores of artisans, engineers, entrepreneurs and do-it-yourselfers of all stripes delighted future makers of all ages with flying drones, self-driving cars, robots and the latest in virtual reality and gaming technologies at the Maker Faire Miami at Miami Dade College on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar 12
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
