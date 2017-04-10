Commentary: Chronicles of a Chronic Caribbean Chronicler: Bountiful...

During his state visit to Saint Lucia in December 2015, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro paid homage to Saint Lucia's Jean Baptiste Bideau at the special park in his name in Castries; and the two countries agreed to jointly observe the bicentenary of the death of the indefatigable fighter for Venezuelan Independence in 2017. By Earl Bousquet Originally writing this column on the actual date of the bicentenary of the death of Saint Lucia-born Hero of Venezuela's Independence Jean Baptiste Bideau, my mind raced back down Memory Lane to 2015, when I visited the place his bones remained buried where he died in battle for Venezuela after all of 199 years.

