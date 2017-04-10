Commentary: Chronicles of a Chronic C...

Commentary: Chronicles of a Chronic Caribbean Chronicler: Bountiful...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

During his state visit to Saint Lucia in December 2015, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro paid homage to Saint Lucia's Jean Baptiste Bideau at the special park in his name in Castries; and the two countries agreed to jointly observe the bicentenary of the death of the indefatigable fighter for Venezuelan Independence in 2017. By Earl Bousquet Originally writing this column on the actual date of the bicentenary of the death of Saint Lucia-born Hero of Venezuela's Independence Jean Baptiste Bideau, my mind raced back down Memory Lane to 2015, when I visited the place his bones remained buried where he died in battle for Venezuela after all of 199 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) 11 hr Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,782 • Total comments across all topics: 280,299,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC