Church volunteers travel on mission t...

Church volunteers travel on mission to Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Four members of the Congregational Church of Westborough recently traveled to Haiti, volunteering with Heartline Ministries in Port-au-Prince. Associate Pastor Elaine Gaetani, Megan Huber, Art Sharkey and Mike Lawler brought five bags of donated supplies with items used by Heartline for their various projects and outreach missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar 12 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC