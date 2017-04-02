Church volunteers travel on mission to Haiti
Four members of the Congregational Church of Westborough recently traveled to Haiti, volunteering with Heartline Ministries in Port-au-Prince. Associate Pastor Elaine Gaetani, Megan Huber, Art Sharkey and Mike Lawler brought five bags of donated supplies with items used by Heartline for their various projects and outreach missions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar 12
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC