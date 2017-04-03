Boca Grande reaches fundraising goal ...

Boca Grande reaches fundraising goal to build 130 homes in Gressier

Boca Grande Hope For Haitians will build 130 homes through Food For The Poor and will relocate 130 families from Alpha Village, which is located on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince. Alpha Village is a community of makeshift structures that are situated between a polluted body of water and an active landfill.

