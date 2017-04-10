'An act of terrorism' - Haiti's Presi...

'An act of terrorism' - Haiti's President describes attack on presidential motorcade

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti : The Office of the President of Haiti has described as "a terrorist act" last weekend's attack on a presidential motorcade returning from the Artibonite department as preparations continue for the launch of the caravan of change scheduled for May 1. Angry demonstrators are reported to have set up barricades protesting the decision taken by former president Michel Martelly to divide the commune of Arcahaie in two.

