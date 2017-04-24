Airline Routes-April 24, 2017

Read more: Air Transport World

JetBlue plans to add Orlando, Florida-Port-au-Prince, Haiti Embraer E190 service from December, pending regulatory approval. This would be JetBlue's fourth route to Port-au-Prince: other services include routes from New York JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale.

Chicago, IL

