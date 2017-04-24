After eluding the feds for a decade in Haiti, Guy Philippe plans to plead guilty in Miami

Guy Philippe, who led a revolt against his nation's president in 2004 and got elected to the Senate last year, has agreed to plead guilty on Monday to a drug-related charge, according to a notice filed in Miami federal court on Friday. Natalie Philippe, wife of Guy Philippe, confirming that it was her husband's voice from inside a Miami federal detention lockup in a recording that went viral recently.

