Wyclef Jean says 'Treated Like Criminal' in LA Handcuffing Incident

Haitian-American musician Wyclef Jean talks to the press in the Petion-Ville suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 20, 2016. Grammy award-winning hip hop artist Wyclef Jean said he was handcuffed and "treated like a criminal" when he was briefly detained on Tuesday by law enforcement officers in Los Angeles as they investigated a robbery.

