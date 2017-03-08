Women facing barriers, abuse in Haiti...

Women facing barriers, abuse in Haiti, students hears

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Prince George Citizen

Marie-Ange Noel of Fanm Deside speaks to students at Immaculate Conception school on Thursday about life as a women in Haiti. - Brent Braaten, Photographer Marie-Ange Noel of Fanm Deside speaks to students at Immaculate Conception school on Thursday about life as a women in Haiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC