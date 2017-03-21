UN proposes shutting down Haiti peace...

UN proposes shutting down Haiti peacekeeping mission

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is proposing to shut down the UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti by October and replace it with a much smaller UN presence, according to a report obtained by AFP on Monday. The UN Stabilisation Mission in Haiti, known by its French acronym MINUSTAH, is now 13 years old.

Chicago, IL

