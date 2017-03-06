UN calls for support to Haiti recovery plan as country loses $2.7 billion in Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew made landfall in Haiti causing widespread damage in the western cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie. Photo: UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi 6 March 2017 – The United Nations office dedicated to disaster risk reduction today called for urgent support to improve disaster risk management in Haiti, following a damage assessment that shows the country lost $2.7 billion, or 32 per cent of gross domestic product , as a result of Hurricane Matthew six months ago.

