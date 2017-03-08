Thousands gather to mourn former Haitian president Preval

" Several thousand Haitians have gathered in a park for former President Rene Preval's state funeral capping six days of mourning for the man who led the country after the devastating January 2010 earthquake. Dignitaries gathered in stands at the huge Champ de Mars plaza in downtown Port-au-Prince, where Preval's closed casket was draped with the Haitian flag.

