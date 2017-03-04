Snapchat owner shares 'priced at $17'...

Snapchat owner shares 'priced at $17' despite making losses

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Snap surged Thursday in its first day of trading, with shares jumping more than 40 percent from Wednesday's IPO pricing. The parent company of social media phenomenon Snapchat has priced its shares at $17 each, valuing the firm at nearly $24bn and making it the biggest United States tech float since Chinese giant Alibaba in 2014.

Chicago, IL

