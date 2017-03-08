Runaway bus in Haiti kills 34, injures 15: officials7 min ago

Runaway bus in Haiti kills 34, injure...

A runaway bus plowed into a crowd of people in the Haitian city of Gonaives early today, killing 34 people and injuring 15 others, officials said. "First, the bus plowed into two pedestrians, killing one of them, and injuring the other," Marie-Alta Jean Baptiste, head of Haiti's civil protection office, told AFP.

