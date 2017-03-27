Once on This Island Revival, Directed...

Once on This Island Revival, Directed by Michael Arden, Sets Broadway Dates

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Broadway

We dance! Dates are set for the new Broadway revival of the musical Once on This Island . As previously announced , Tony nominee Michael Arden will direct the production of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar 12 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,995,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC