New Emails Reveal Obama, Clintons Led Cover Up of Cholera Outbreak in Haiti
Gangs of angry Haitians trawled Port-au-Prince as violence aimed at UN peacekeepers blamed for the cholera crisis spread to the capital after deadly rioting in the north. In October 2010, United Nations Peacekeepers from Nepal infected Haiti's most significant river system with cholera, inciting the first cholera outbreak in the country in over a century.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar 12
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
